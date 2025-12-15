Your Vining Plants Will Thrive With The Help Of A Hair Care Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vining plants are great at adding character to walls and an appealing vertical dimension to gardens. Flowering vines such as Carolina jessamine can attract pollinators, filling your garden with butterflies and other beneficial visitors. While aggressive spreading is an issue with some vines — for example, the invasive English ivy plant — lackluster growth is a more common problem for those that aren't attempting world domination. If you have a vine that's looking sad and spindly, try cheering it up with a hairpin trick that encourages lusher growth. Though this hack is often used on houseplants such as pothos and philodendron, it's suitable for any vine that responds to a propagation technique called simple layering. You can even use this method on flexible-stemmed plants that don't naturally climb or twine.

Simple layering prompts a plant to sprout roots from nodes found on its stems. Instead of taking a cutting, you place the nodes of an intact stem in the soil to coax new growth. That's where hairpins come in: They promote sustained node-to-soil contact by anchoring stems to the growing medium. Though tightly closed bobby pins are able to perform this task, u-shaped hairpins such as Cehony U-Shaped Styling Pins are preferable because you don't have to force them open or make them bend against their will. Once the nodes are producing new growth, remove the pins and enjoy the fuller look of your vine. You can also detach the baby plants and give them a new home elsewhere in your garden.