The Best Method For Propagating A Jade Plant

Before cutting, make sure the pruning shears are sanitized with rubbing alcohol to prevent the spread of plant diseases. Allow the tool to dry before using it. Then, look for a healthy stem on the jade plant that has four or more plump leaves near the top, but much lower as those would get in the way when planting them. Snip about 4 inches down from the top and below any leaf nodes, keeping the upper leaves on the stem.

Set the cutting in an shady area that won't be disturbed for several days. The stem is ready to plant when it has a callous on the cut end. Either put it in water until it develops roots or place it directly in a plant pot full of a cactus and succulent mix, burying the calloused end at least an inch deep. Water the soil lightly when it needs it, but not enough to make the roots too wet, as jade needs well-drained soil. Keep the pot in an area that receives indirect sunlight, such as a shaded area of your porch in the summer.

In a few weeks, your jade cutting will have strong enough roots to transplant. Or you can even just leave it in its current pot. Jade can also be propagated with a leaf instead of a full stem; let it callous over as with the stem, then set it on the cactus potting soil rather than burying it. It'll develop roots over time, as the stem does. If you're in the mood for more succulents, burro's tail is another low-maintenance plant that'll look great in your succulent garden.