Succulent Care Tips To Know As We Dive Into The Cooler Months

Aside from being fuss-free plants that are great for beginner gardeners, succulents look fabulous on your porch or rock garden. However, these sunshine-loving plants may need some extra care to get them through the cold months. What you'll need to do for your succulents actually depends on a couple of things — whether they're hardy or tender, for example, and whether you have them in pots or planted in the ground.

If the succulents you have are the hardy variety, which include sedum, euphorbia, and sempervivum, they can stay outdoors all winter long without any special care — they'll thrive in the cold, in fact. However, you might want to transplant potted hardy succulents into the ground to give them more insulation through the winter. You'll need to do this at least five weeks before the first frost, allowing them time to establish themselves. If it's already too late for that, move the pots to an area that will give them the most sun throughout the day and protection from rain and snow.