Succulent Care Tips To Know As We Dive Into The Cooler Months
Aside from being fuss-free plants that are great for beginner gardeners, succulents look fabulous on your porch or rock garden. However, these sunshine-loving plants may need some extra care to get them through the cold months. What you'll need to do for your succulents actually depends on a couple of things — whether they're hardy or tender, for example, and whether you have them in pots or planted in the ground.
If the succulents you have are the hardy variety, which include sedum, euphorbia, and sempervivum, they can stay outdoors all winter long without any special care — they'll thrive in the cold, in fact. However, you might want to transplant potted hardy succulents into the ground to give them more insulation through the winter. You'll need to do this at least five weeks before the first frost, allowing them time to establish themselves. If it's already too late for that, move the pots to an area that will give them the most sun throughout the day and protection from rain and snow.
How to protect unpotted succulents in winter
So, you spent all that time putting in a beautiful succulent garden design to add curb appeal to your yard, and now winter is creeping in. But you can't move these plants inside without digging them up and potting them. Luckily, there is something you can do to help them survive the winter right where they are.
First, don't pluck off any dead leaves — these will provide extra insulation for your plants when it gets too cold outside. To protect them from the snow and frost, cover them with a bed sheet. The sun is less prevalent this time of year, so covering them won't harm them. They also won't need as much water, because this is their dormant season. On sunny days, as long as the temperature isn't below freezing, you can take the protective sheet off your succulents to help them get some fresh air and sunshine. If your plants get snowed on, try some of our tricks to rescuing your garden after an unexpected snow. You can also apply frost prevention tips that work for other outdoor plants.
How to protect potted soft succulents in winter
If you keep soft succulents, you will want to bring them indoors for the winter so they can survive the cold months. Still, they will need some special care to acclimate to the change in environment. The air inside your home can cause problems, encouraging rot and making your succulents more susceptible to pests. Therefore, it's essential to ensure you have some airflow around them while they're living indoors. This can be as easy as turning a fan on nearby.
The succulents will also need to be placed in the sunniest spot in your home. This may mean that they live in your way for the winter season, but that's the price you pay to keep them alive! Clean off any dried leaves when you bring them in, and remember that they don't require frequent watering; water only when the soil is completely dry. And remember that, while you have them inside, this might be a good time to do any repotting that needs to be done.