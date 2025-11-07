Why Fall Is The Ideal Time To Plant Perennials In Your Garden

When you plant herbaceous perennials in fall, at least 4 weeks before the first typical frost for the season, it gives the plants time for their roots to establish before winter sets in. With cooling temperatures, the plant focuses on root growth heading into winter before it goes dormant. The result is strong, healthy roots before the next growing season, when it's time for the plant spend its energy on above-ground growth (stems, leaves, blooms, and fruit). Soil tends to hold onto heat a bit going from summer into fall, so conditions are right for new plant roots. Compare that to early spring, where soil may still be cold or frozen. So you may not even realize you're planting too early, which is one of those mistakes beginning gardeners make far too often.

There are other perks of autumn planting. As temperatures cool, especially at night, less water evaporates, which means more moisture retention in the soil, keeping new roots moist as they establish. In some areas, autumn also brings ample rainfall, so there's less need for you to get involved, as new plantings often need more watering. And fall weather swings tend to be more moderate than in spring, at least in regions that typically have snow in winter. During the early spring, it might snow one day, warm or rainy the next, then windy and cold the rest of the week. During the fall, extreme differences are less likely day to day. All in all, these factors make it much easier for plants to establish themselves after being planted in fall.