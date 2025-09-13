The Bright Purple Perennial That You Should Plant In Late Fall

As the days grow shorter and summer comes to an end, you may think that the time for vibrantly colored blooms lighting up your yard is also over. However, while there are different fall-blooming flowers for you to continue to enjoy as cooler weather creeps up, you may also want to take the shoulder season to prepare your garden for the next year. This includes getting ahead of those eye-catching flowers that require autumn sowing and winter chills for beautiful summer blooms.

Blazing star (Liatris spp.) are showstoppers in the garden. With stalks of purple flowers that pollinators love, the many species of blazing star add drama and flair to your backyard, filling it with both life and color. And to top it all off? They're low-maintenance once established, leaving you more time to enjoy their brilliant blooms and less time working to care for them.

However, before you can spend time admiring a colorful bounty, you'll need to give these flowering plants the right growing conditions to thrive. This includes learning the proper care they'll need to get started as well as planting them at the right time. Blazing star need a cold snap before they can germinate, so if you want to enjoy their eye-catching stalks next summer, it's best to plant them in the fall or winter months.