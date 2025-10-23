Fill Your Fall Garden With Hummingbirds With A Beautiful Salvia Variety

There's something exciting about seeing a hummingbird near the plants or a feeder you've set out specifically for them. As autumn leaves fall and some flower varieties fade, countless birds — including hummingbirds — begin their journey southward to warmer weather. Some stick around a little longer than you might think, even as the weather gets a bit chilly. Even though the older males of some hummingbird species begin migrating in July, their young offspring wait quite a bit longer, usually staying in one location well into fall.

Nearly anywhere you live in North America, offering up some nectar-producing flowers for the hummingbirds will help them on their arduous journey. Salvia varieties such as Salvia 'Lake Como' (also known as 'Lake Como' sage) from the Salgoon series can nourish these fast-flapping flyers well into the fall. The word "salvia" is from the Latin "salvare" which means "to save. That's fitting, as this plant could theoretically be a life saver for hummingbirds.

The Lake Como salvia in particular is an eye-catching plant that'll have hummingbirds flocking to your yard thanks to its rich lavender to electric-blue tubular flowers. The plant thrives in USDA Hardiness Zones 8 through 11 and offers blooms from late summer through fall. Bees and butterflies also love it, so having some of this salvia in your yard will help them as well.