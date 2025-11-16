Snow Blower Keeps Getting Clogged? Here's How To Fix It And Stop It From Happening Again

Using wax or a lubricant on the parts of your snow blower that touch snow helps the snow slide off, much the way skiers and snowboarders wax their gear for better glide through the snow. A spray such as Dupont's Snow & Ice Repellant is designed to keep ice and snow from building up wherever you spray it, which is a handy trait for the blower chute on those wet snow days.

Other lubricants such as silicone spray, cooking spray, or water-displacing spray work in similar fashion. YouTuber A Ritter Bit Will Do prefers a spray-on wax treatment, which may stick to the parts a bit longer than lubricants. He recommends using Wax & Dry by Turtle Wax and says it works better than other products; he doesn't even buff it in, he just sprays and then tackles the snow. It can also work on the snow pusher or plow blade if you use your riding lawn mower for snow removal.

Whichever product you use, apply it when the blower is clean and dry, otherwise your lube or wax may not stick. Spray the product on thoroughly on all parts that come into contact with snow, such as the augers and the housing around them, plus the entire inside of the chute. Reapply any time you're about to snow-blow or you suspect the snow is wet. If you forget to reapply the product and the snow sticks inside the chute, let the chute stop running for at least 10 seconds so all parts stop, then clear the chute with a sturdy, long-handled snow brush, or a sturdy broom handle or dowel; don't put your hand, arm, or your foot anywhere near the augers or the inside of the chute.