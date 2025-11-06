The Berried Bush That'll Make Your Yard A Hummingbird Magnet

North American hummingbirds, including the Ruby-throated and Anna's hummingbirds, will be drawn to your garden earlier than ever with the help of blueberry bushes. When most of your perennials are just starting to sprout, blueberry bushes are way ahead of the game. They produce buds over the fall, so when daylight and warming temperatures permit, blueberry bushes bust a move. Hummingbirds enjoy their subtle white to faint pink, bell-shaped blossoms that are strung in clusters. Not only do they flock to its flowers, but they feast on other insects that are drawn to the blueberry plants. After a long winter or an arduous migration, these birds deserve the early carbohydrate drink, insect protein, and respite a la blueberry bush.

In early spring, the blossoms of blueberry bushes produce small amounts of nectar that hummingbirds sip when your other flowers haven't even begun to pop. Ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate north after wintering in Central America and cover thousands of miles, going 500 miles in one 26-hour push. Anna's hummingbirds don't migrate. They travel altitudinally, shifting to higher elevations in summer for breeding and descending to lower elevations in winter for better food access. Both species burn up major energy, and a good meal from blueberry bushes is an excellent source of sustenance. Depending on your local climate, some varieties of blueberry bushes can bloom as early as February, while northern highbush types tend to bloom later in spring. Mature bushes produce hundreds of flowers and bloom for several weeks. By planting different varieties, along with other native plants birds love, you can make a blueberry buffet for these birds all spring.