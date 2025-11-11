How To DIY Functional Deck Stairs For Your Backyard

To calculate your stringer dimensions, measure the total rise (height) and run (horizontal distance) to the landing pad. Next, determine your desired height of each riser, typically about 7 inches. Then determine the tread depth, usually about 10 to 11 inches with a ¾-inch overhang. Be sure to verify required dimensions in your local building code.

Divide your total height by your riser height to calculate the number of steps, then subtract one to account for the deck as the top step. You can use an online stairs calculator to double-check your math. Using a speed or framing square, mark and trace these dimensions onto a scrap piece of wood. Be sure to account for the thickness of lumber you are using for the risers and treads. Test it out with your treads to make sure it fits. Once it fits properly, use that as a template to trace your stringers. In general, spacing between stringers shouldn't exceed 18 inches.

After cutting the stringers, secure them to the deck's rim joist using deck screws or approved fasteners such as joist hangers. Before securing the treads, add joist tape on top of the stringer to help protect the wood from rot. Use corrosion-resistant screws to attach the treads and risers — then enjoy your new DIY staircase.