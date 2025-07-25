The DIY Staircase Planter That'll Take Your Garden To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Plant lovers with a penchant for collecting may eventually run out of places to put their photosynthetic possessions. If that happens, though, they can always go up by incorporating a staircase planter. This unique and attractive space-saving plant stand is perfect for stacking greenery in one small area. Its staggered design keeps plants on lower levels from getting too much water or too little sun. In addition to this bevy of benefits, it's also easy to make yourself.

It's as simple as cutting stairsteps into two boards, creating stair stringers, and connecting them. To place your plants, you can use wide window box planters or attach a plank between two stair sides to sit potted plants on. In lieu of store-bought versions, you can DIY an eye-catching planter from an old wine box. Either way, in this form of vertical gardening, you can plant beautiful flowers, start an herb garden, or grow other tasty greens.

Get the necessary tools and materials before you begin. First, you need to know what planters you'll use or if you're using planks. After you decide, grab a framing square and pencil, a circular saw, two treated boards sized to your preference, and of course, the necessary lumber. Finally, you'll need a nail gun or drill/driver for screws to assemble your project and attach planters. Don't forget PPE.