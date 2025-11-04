How To Turn Vintage Teacups Into A Beautiful Rain Chain

With their visual appeal and various styles, rain chains can be a statement piece in your garden decor. They're also functional, guiding rainwater runoff where it needs to go while producing a soothing melody. While you can find a range of different rain chains in stores, you may be looking for a style that better flows with the existing aesthetic of your yard. This DIY rain chain idea from Instagram creator @clarehooper lets you repurpose old drinkware into an eye-catching garden feature.

For this project, you'll need a few supplies to turn thrifted glassware into a beautiful rain chain. Start by choosing the right teacups for your design vision. Then, for the rest of this project, you need a drill with a diamond bit specifically designed for glass or ceramic pieces, cable ties, chains, and a tool for cutting the chain. If you plan to add a bin at the chain's end, check that rainwater collection is allowed in your area and ensure proper drainage away from your home's foundation.

When shopping for pieces at thrift stores, be cautious about what you choose. Some vintage dishware may include lead, and drilling can expose you to those materials. Always follow proper safety practices and wear appropriate protective gear while drilling