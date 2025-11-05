The Bright Pink Invasive Clusters That Are Taking Over Gardens

Having a colorful garden is ideal for most gardeners, but there are some sources of color you should try to avoid. The bright pink clusters of small, gooey spheres look cute and inviting, but they're actually the eggs of a highly invasive species. Apple snails are native to South America and were brought to the U.S. as a popular aquarium pet. They've since escaped and spread across much of the South. In some areas, they were imported to be farmed as a food source. However, some apple snails — much like another surprisingly dangerous snail you don't want to see – have been found carrying a parasite known as rat lungworm. It can be harmful to consume, so don't start snacking on any apple snails you find in your garden, and wash your hands after handling any!

Apple snails can devastate an ecosystem, eating massive amounts of aquatic plants and outcompeting native snails. Aquatic crops like rice are particularly vulnerable to these pests. The snails themselves can be tricky to identify if you aren't well-versed in snail species, but their bright pink egg masses are much easier to spot. Each cluster can contain hundreds of eggs, which is part of the reason they spread so quickly. The snails can breathe both on land and in water, but the eggs are always laid above water. Look for them on plants, pathways, posts, and any other structures near water. This is why you may want to reconsider having a large water feature in your yard, and, if you live in the southern U.S., you'll want to deal with these sooner rather than later.