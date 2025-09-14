The Surprisingly Dangerous Snail You Won't Want To See In Your Garden

Most snails that visit your garden are pesky, but they aren't typically a threat to your health. If anything, some snails are more helpful than harmful, aiding the composting process and providing sustenance for birds. One glaring exception, however, is the giant African snail (Lissachatina fulica). This invasive species is found in Florida and Hawaii, where it has become a costly problem for farmers, homeowners, and the environment.

In addition to damaging plants, these snails sometimes transmit dangerous pathogens and parasites — such as rat lungworm, which can lead to meningitis infections in humans. In other words, do not touch this snail with your bare hands. If you absolutely must handle it, wear disposable gloves and wash your hands thoroughly afterward. That said, the better option is to make no contact at all. Snap a photo of the snail, write down where you found it, and contact your state's department of agriculture for assistance right away.

Fully grown giant African snails are easy to spot, since they're pretty large. Some grow as long as 8 inches and expand to a diameter of 5 inches. They're also identifiable by their striped, conical shells and soft bodies, which are grayish-brown or white in color. Giant African snails can lay over 2,500 eggs in a single year, too, which means you could end up in a lot of trouble quite quickly — especially if you fail to notice the immediate signs of a pest problem in your yard.