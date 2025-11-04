An Affordable DIY Bench That'll Take Your Outdoor Space To The Next Level
Your backyard should be a serene place where you can relax and smell the roses. That's why it's good to have a bench or weatherproof chairs where you can sit and enjoy the scenery. Backyard seating can also serve as a decorative element that adds character to the space. While you can buy patio furniture at a store like Costco, consider a quick trip to your local garden center to gather materials and build your own concrete bench. You don't need to pour concrete into molds — you can buy the pieces and assemble them instead. Simply apply adhesive to a few concrete pieces, and you'll have a place to sit or display outdoor decor in no time.
For this project, you'll need a measuring tape, several concrete patio stones, and Liquid Nails Landscape Block Adhesive. The finished bench will add charm to your yard or garden, making the space feel inviting and comfortable. This project will also save you some money, considering that backyard benches can run anywhere from $40 to $200.
If you are reusing old concrete stepping stones, make sure to clean them. If dirt remains in their pores, the adhesive may not bond properly. That's why you can use a power washer or a hose and a scrub brush to clean off the dirt. Be thorough, and let the pieces dry completely before applying the adhesive.
How to build a garden bench from concrete
Use a long, rectangular concrete stone for the bench seat. Start by laying it on a flat surface so that the underside — whichever side you choose — faces upward. Measure where you'll attach the legs so they're evenly spaced from both edges of the stone. Then mark them using a pencil. Once marked, apply adhesive along the lines and set the leg stones in position. If the legs need extra height, glue an additional stone to each side, attaching it to the existing legs. Wait 24 hours before flipping the bench upright to allow the adhesive to dry fully.
Keep in mind that this DIY cement bench is best suited for decorative purposes rather than daily seating. Because it's held together with adhesive instead of heavy-duty hardware, it may not safely support much weight. Use it as a garden display spot for potted plants, statues, or other outdoor decor instead. If you need functional seating with hidden storage, you can try a project like a sleek DIY outdoor storage bench, which offers more stability and space for items you want to keep tucked away. If you decide that store-bought furniture is a better fit, check out our tips for choosing the best patio furniture to help you pick durable, weather-resistant pieces that complement your space.