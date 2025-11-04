An Affordable DIY Bench That'll Take Your Outdoor Space To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your backyard should be a serene place where you can relax and smell the roses. That's why it's good to have a bench or weatherproof chairs where you can sit and enjoy the scenery. Backyard seating can also serve as a decorative element that adds character to the space. While you can buy patio furniture at a store like Costco, consider a quick trip to your local garden center to gather materials and build your own concrete bench. You don't need to pour concrete into molds — you can buy the pieces and assemble them instead. Simply apply adhesive to a few concrete pieces, and you'll have a place to sit or display outdoor decor in no time.

For this project, you'll need a measuring tape, several concrete patio stones, and Liquid Nails Landscape Block Adhesive. The finished bench will add charm to your yard or garden, making the space feel inviting and comfortable. This project will also save you some money, considering that backyard benches can run anywhere from $40 to $200.

If you are reusing old concrete stepping stones, make sure to clean them. If dirt remains in their pores, the adhesive may not bond properly. That's why you can use a power washer or a hose and a scrub brush to clean off the dirt. Be thorough, and let the pieces dry completely before applying the adhesive.