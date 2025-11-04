Deter Rabbits From Your Yard With The Help Of An Overlooked Herb

Borage grows in USDA plant hardiness zones 2 through 11. If you're not sure how to figure out what hardiness zone you live in, it's worth knowing that this covers nearly the entire United States. The plant enjoys both partial to full sun and well-drained soil, and it'll tolerate drought once it's established. It grows 1 to 3 feet tall and, although it's an annual, it'll self-sow if left to go to seed after it blooms, which likely means more new borages next year without any effort or expense on your part.

If you have pets that enjoy that area of your yard, you should know that borage is toxic to dogs, cats, and horses. On the other hand, it produces profuse amount of nectar and pollen, and it's a favorite of honeybees. Its flowers have a flavor reminiscent of cucumber, and the leaves, rich in vitamin C and minerals, may be used in salads. Borage also adds nutrients back into the soil, so it's a great addition to any garden — or even the compost pile. It's one of many deer-resistant plants you might want to grow, and it even repels cabbage and tomato worms, too, which should help protect your vegetables.

And as for those rabbits? While they're less likely to roam through plants they don't like to get to the ones they do, borage on its own probably won't completely bunny-proof your garden. Rabbits enjoy nibbling on certain seedlings and saplings, so it's best to protect any young plants with small, temporary fences or cages to keep the critters out.