Repurpose Old Legos To Make A Playful DIY Bird Feeder

Making bird feeders is an enjoyable way to flex your creative muscles and repurpose household items that have outlived their original use. Increasing the number of seed stations in your yard is an effective method of attracting more songbirds. Many tutorials show how to DIY basic bird feeders from plastic spoons and bottles, but what if you want a real showstopper for your feathered friends? The sky's the limit when you build a feeder with Legos. You can create nearly any shape, color scheme, or architectural style using these sturdy plastic bricks.

Secondhand Legos are easy to find at thrift stores and yard sales, and they can be inexpensive when you buy a bag of assorted pieces. If you have kids who've outgrown their Lego phase — assuming that anyone ever really outgrows Legos — there may be bins of bricks taking up closet space. Constructing a bird feeder is also a clever way to reimagine an adult-oriented Lego set that's missing a few pieces. Square and rectangular pieces will come in handy for this project, as will a flat baseplate, but you can incorporate other shapes as well.

For a bit of whimsy, collect decorative pieces that help tell a story. These could be Lego animals, flowers, or even people – aka minifigures. Other supplies you'll find useful for this DIY are a hook or string for hanging your feeder, glue for helping the pieces stay together, and sealant for preventing water damage. Be sure to choose bird-safe products designed for outdoor use.