Repurpose Old Legos To Make A Playful DIY Bird Feeder
Making bird feeders is an enjoyable way to flex your creative muscles and repurpose household items that have outlived their original use. Increasing the number of seed stations in your yard is an effective method of attracting more songbirds. Many tutorials show how to DIY basic bird feeders from plastic spoons and bottles, but what if you want a real showstopper for your feathered friends? The sky's the limit when you build a feeder with Legos. You can create nearly any shape, color scheme, or architectural style using these sturdy plastic bricks.
Secondhand Legos are easy to find at thrift stores and yard sales, and they can be inexpensive when you buy a bag of assorted pieces. If you have kids who've outgrown their Lego phase — assuming that anyone ever really outgrows Legos — there may be bins of bricks taking up closet space. Constructing a bird feeder is also a clever way to reimagine an adult-oriented Lego set that's missing a few pieces. Square and rectangular pieces will come in handy for this project, as will a flat baseplate, but you can incorporate other shapes as well.
For a bit of whimsy, collect decorative pieces that help tell a story. These could be Lego animals, flowers, or even people – aka minifigures. Other supplies you'll find useful for this DIY are a hook or string for hanging your feeder, glue for helping the pieces stay together, and sealant for preventing water damage. Be sure to choose bird-safe products designed for outdoor use.
Building and customizing your Lego seed station
One way to build a Lego bird feeder involves placing a house on top of a baseplate. You can make a charming Cape Cod, a midcentury modern ranch, or a high-rise apartment building. For a bold and playful look, incorporate an array of different colors. Or try color blocking with two or three different hues. Leave an opening in the center of the house to hold seeds, and include windows or doors for dispensing them. Construct a short wall — perhaps two or three bricks high — around the perimeter of the baseplate to keep seeds from falling to the ground and give hungry birds a place to sit. If you've gathered decorative pieces for your feeder, use your imagination to present them in an entertaining way. Maybe your feeder is an airport where traveling minifigures await landing birds as if they were planes. Or perhaps it's a prehistoric scene filled with Lego dinosaurs since birds descended from these ancient lizards.
Have a collection of Duplos gathering dust in your basement? These oversized Legos could also make a fine feeder. Use a similar building process and a sturdy hanger. If you can't find a baseplate for your creation, glue it to a tray, plate, or bowl that you can leave outside after applying a coat of sealant. When you introduce the feeder to local birds, fill it with sunflower and safflower seeds to attract cardinals, chickadees, and nuthatches. Finally, snap a few photos to commemorate the big unveiling.