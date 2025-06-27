DIY An Adorable Bird Feeder By Repurposing Plastic Spoons

Before you get started, it's good to know what you're aiming for. The bottle will sit upright, attached to the plastic plate, which should catch bird seed that falls from the spoons. The spoons will stick out of the bottle in various directions. They will be angled so the feed slides downward along the concave, trough-like handles into the spoons' basins, where birds will access the feed.

Advertisement

The first step is take your marker and draw three marks on one side of the bottle and three marks on the other side. The first round of marks should be lower than the second round of marks on the opposite sides. Then you'll use a knife to cut into the bottle along each of the marks. Make them just wide enough for the spoon handles. Once those slits have been made, insert the spoons until they are secure (the handles will go all the way through, like a KerPlunk game). Then, poke small holes into the bottom of the bottle and the plastic plate, attaching the plate into the bottom of the bottle with a screw. Reinforce both plate and spoons with hot glue if necessary. You can also add holes to the plate for drainage. Next fill the bottle with bird seed, screw the cap back on, and use string to hang it.

Advertisement

Once you've completed this feeder, consider other options to keep your backyard avian population happy. For example, there are various plants like sunflowers and berry bushes that will attract a more diverse variety of birds to your yard.