Apple Vs Crabapple Trees: How To Tell Which Type Calls Your Yard Home

Few things are as exciting as stepping into the backyard of your new home and discovering you have your very own fruit tree. From springs filled with beautiful blooms to summers rich with fruit and ample shade, fruit trees can make a great addition to your garden. However, if you move into a home with a pre-established tree, you may not always know what fruit awaits you. This is especially true when it comes to fruit trees with similar appearances, such as apples and crabapples.

If you find a fruit tree in season, one of the easiest ways to tell an apple from a crabapple is by looking at the fruit. Crabapples are small — typically no more than 2 inches in diameter — and often have a bright red appearance. These little fruits are also quite sour. Apples, on the other hand, are typically larger and may mature into a range of colors and flavors depending on the variety.

There are other ways to differentiate between these two fruit trees, which can be helpful if your tree isn't growing fruit or you spot it outside the growing season. At first glance, the trees look similar, so you'll need to pay attention to small details to distinguish them.