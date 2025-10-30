A Fragrant, Low-Growing Herb That's A Great Addition To Your Container Garden

Prepare your container with potting soil that is rich and well-draining. Corsican mint is adaptable, but make sure your pot has drainage holes to avoid drowning it. With its tiny leaves, this plant looks particularly cute in mugs or bowls, but you'll want to use this hack to create drainage holes without cracking them. Once your pot of choice is prepared, plant your mint. You can start it from seeds or seedlings, but take care if they are pelleted. Pelleted seeds contain multiple individual seeds, so it's easy to overplant them and crowd your container.

For outdoor Corsican mint plants, wait until the temperatures have risen to at least 65 degrees Fahrenheit before planting. If it's in a smaller container that's easily moved, you can start it indoors while the weather is still cold and move it outdoors when spring arrives. If you live north of zone 6, you should also bring it inside during winter to prevent frost damage. Whether indoors or out, keep your Corsican mint in partial shade and water it regularly to keep the soil moist. You won't need to fertilize it often, but if it begins to look a bit thin, you can give it a slow-release fertilizer at the beginning of the growing season. Be sure to follow the instructions on the fertilizer package to avoid overloading your plant. You can start harvesting leaves roughly one month after planting, or sooner if you're starting from a seedling!