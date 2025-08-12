Why You Should Think Twice Before Planting Mint In The Ground

Mint is a popular herb used in a variety of culinary ways, from adding zing to your tea or lemonade to providing delicious flavor to meals or desserts. It's a wonderful addition to Christmas dishes and drinks, and can be kept thriving all winter long. It can even be used to deter squirrels and keep them away from your garden with its strong scent.

Although it looks harmless enough to cultivate, with its deep green leaves and blue, violet, or off-white flowers, mint is an herb that you shouldn't put directly into the soil. When grown properly, it is a fuss-free plant that is great for gardening beginners, but "grown properly" is the operative phrase to note. Mint is very invasive, growing and spreading quickly by sending out runners all over the place. If planted in the ground, it can easily overrun the rest of your garden and is almost impossible to control once it establishes itself.

You can easily keep mint under control and still reap its benefits by planting it in planter boxes or containers where it can't spread randomly. There are a few things you can do to make sure the roots don't spread through your container's drainage holes or spill over the side of the planter box. Pruning it regularly by clipping the tall stems and remembering not to toss clippings into the compost will help you keep it under control so you can enjoy everything this fragrant herb has to offer.