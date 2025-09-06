Repurpose Leftover Shower Tiles For A Stylish Garden Planter

Once you have built the frame of your planter, you have plenty of options for how to use it and how to finish it. In DIY Dan's YouTube video, he adds a rim on top of the planter. This does require a tile saw and even more leftover tile, so unless you want to buy a Roberts QEP tile cutter, this may not be the best customization for you. DIY Dan cuts four pieces to create a custom rim that he then attaches to the top of the planter using the instant adhesive. You can create whatever design you want for the top of the planter; it should just cover the wood posts and not be too heavy.

Depending on if you want to add plants directly inside your planter, there are a few choices to make. If you do not want to directly place plants inside the tile, you can use the planter as is as a decorative pot and put a different pot inside it. If you choose this method, you will want to choose a pot that is several inches shorter than the planter so the inner pot remains more hidden. If you want to put soil directly in the tile, you will want to drill a few drainage holes in the bottom of the planter so that water can flow.

