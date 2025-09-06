Repurpose Leftover Shower Tiles For A Stylish Garden Planter
Once you've finished renovating your bathroom, you could repurpose your leftover shower tiles to make a sophisticated and useful garden planter that will elevate your garden's appearance without breaking the bank. Due to their durability and moisture resistance, bathroom tiles are a great material for a garden planter.
To build this planter, you will need five large square bathroom tiles of the same size, four 1-inch-by-1-inch wood posts the same height as the tiles, and Akfix 310 Instant Grab Adhesive. Use the instant adhesive to fix two of the wood posts to opposite edges of the inside of one tile. Repeat this step with another tile and the other two wood posts. Stand the two tiles with wood posts attached on the inside upright, with the posts facing each other. Place wood glue along the outside facing sides of the wood posts and place two of the remaining tiles against the posts, creating a perfectly square box. After the box has been created, apply instant adhesive along the top of the tiles and the wood posts, and place the final tile on the top. Flip the planter so the open side is facing up, and you'll have a functional planter from repurposed shower tiles.
Customizing your garden planter with shower tiles
Once you have built the frame of your planter, you have plenty of options for how to use it and how to finish it. In DIY Dan's YouTube video, he adds a rim on top of the planter. This does require a tile saw and even more leftover tile, so unless you want to buy a Roberts QEP tile cutter, this may not be the best customization for you. DIY Dan cuts four pieces to create a custom rim that he then attaches to the top of the planter using the instant adhesive. You can create whatever design you want for the top of the planter; it should just cover the wood posts and not be too heavy.
Depending on if you want to add plants directly inside your planter, there are a few choices to make. If you do not want to directly place plants inside the tile, you can use the planter as is as a decorative pot and put a different pot inside it. If you choose this method, you will want to choose a pot that is several inches shorter than the planter so the inner pot remains more hidden. If you want to put soil directly in the tile, you will want to drill a few drainage holes in the bottom of the planter so that water can flow.
