A Must-Try Trick For Keeping Rats Away From Your Bird Feeder

Not all baffles are the same, and you'll want to choose the right one for your feeder and situation. If you're only struggling to keep rats at bay, you have more flexibility. However, if you're seeing signs that your yard has a pest problem involving larger rodents, like squirrels or even raccoons, then you'll want to keep their size in mind. A large baffle can help keep both small and large critters out — a small one, bought only to keep rats away, may not be enough to stop squirrels and raccoons from getting to the feeder.

You also want to place your baffle far enough from the ground that any voracious eaters can't simply jump over it to latch on to the pole. Also, keep it well away from any limbs, roofs, or other areas that animals could use to jump onto the feeder. You should also practice good bird feeder hygiene, such as cleaning up any fallen seeds.

Even after you've bought your baffle, you might want to know how to prevent those rats from turning up in the first place. After all, it's not just seeds that will attract them to your yard. For example, if you have other unsecured food sources, like trash bins or a garden, then it may be more likely that rodents will be in the area. The same is also true if your yard has places for rodents to shelter in. Targeting these areas first can help reduce the likelihood of rodents on your bird feeders.