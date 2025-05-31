Repurpose A Plastic Bowl To Easily Keep Squirrels Away From Your Bird Feeder
Squirrels are viewed quite disparately among homeowners: Some are entertained by their antics, while others see them as a nuisance. In reality, squirrels can be both a boon and bane for those who enjoy spending time in their backyards. The tree-loving rodents provide a number of benefits, such as adding to the spread and diversity of flora by burying seeds and nuts throughout the years, and by providing chemical-free pest control, feeding on harmful insects like caterpillars. However, they can also be horribly detrimental to attempts to attract birds to your backyard by stealing bird seed and destroying feeders. You can deter squirrels by repurposing a plastic bowl to easily keep squirrels away from bird feeders, thus mitigating their negative impacts.
In addition to choosing proper placement for your bird feeder, one of the best ways to prevent squirrels from wreaking havoc on your feeder is to use a baffle. Baffles keep squirrels and other animals away from feeders by preventing them from accessing the seed-filled feeders. This can be accomplished in a couple of ways. One is to place a baffle on the pole below the bird seed, creating a barrier to squirrels attempting to climb up and steel food. The other method is to place a baffle over the top of a feeder, creating a slippery, sloped surface which keeps squirrels from jumping onto feeders from branches, trees, or fences. Plastic bowls can be repurposed to serve either of these placements, making them a simple, cost-effective solution that is every bit as humane as using cinnamon to deter squirrels from feeders.
How to use a plastic bowl baffle to keep squirrels at bay
Repurposing an old bowl to use as a bird feeder baffle is a fairly simple process. Whether you are using the baffle above or below the bird feeder, you will need a large, sturdy bowl. Plastic or metal salad serving bowls, punch bowls, and mixing bowls are ideal. If you don't already have an old bowl that's suitable, you can pick up a cheap one at your local dollar store. Try and use bowls that don't have lips, to avoid giving the mini-climbers a handhold. You will also need a drill, although a box cutter can work for thinner plastic bowls, as well as some way to secure the bowl in place. There are a couple of options, depending on whether the baffle is above or below the feeder.
For either type of baffle, you will need to drill or cut a hole in the center of the bowl. For those hung above feeders, the hole needs to only be big enough for a cable or small eye bolt to pass through. Hang the baffle bowl upside down from an eye hook, or It can also be mounted in-line with the feeder by threading the cable that tethers the feeder through the bowl. Or secure the bowl in place with a cable clamp.
To place it below the feeder, make a hole as large as the pole's diameter, then slide the bowl onto the pole so the open end faces the ground. Then wrap duct tape around the pole beneath the bowl to prevent it from sliding down. While this may sound unsightly, the duct tape will be hidden inside the bowl (unless it's clear). You can also use hardware like an AZSSMUK Set Screw Shaft Collar to hold everything in place.