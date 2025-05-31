Repurpose A Plastic Bowl To Easily Keep Squirrels Away From Your Bird Feeder

Repurposing an old bowl to use as a bird feeder baffle is a fairly simple process. Whether you are using the baffle above or below the bird feeder, you will need a large, sturdy bowl. Plastic or metal salad serving bowls, punch bowls, and mixing bowls are ideal. If you don't already have an old bowl that's suitable, you can pick up a cheap one at your local dollar store. Try and use bowls that don't have lips, to avoid giving the mini-climbers a handhold. You will also need a drill, although a box cutter can work for thinner plastic bowls, as well as some way to secure the bowl in place. There are a couple of options, depending on whether the baffle is above or below the feeder.

For either type of baffle, you will need to drill or cut a hole in the center of the bowl. For those hung above feeders, the hole needs to only be big enough for a cable or small eye bolt to pass through. Hang the baffle bowl upside down from an eye hook, or It can also be mounted in-line with the feeder by threading the cable that tethers the feeder through the bowl. Or secure the bowl in place with a cable clamp.

To place it below the feeder, make a hole as large as the pole's diameter, then slide the bowl onto the pole so the open end faces the ground. Then wrap duct tape around the pole beneath the bowl to prevent it from sliding down. While this may sound unsightly, the duct tape will be hidden inside the bowl (unless it's clear). You can also use hardware like an AZSSMUK Set Screw Shaft Collar to hold everything in place.

