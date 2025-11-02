Is Ryobi's Lawn Striper Tool Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
At first glance, lawn striping may seem purely aesthetic. However, while much of this common lawn technique does have to do with visual appeal, there's also the added bonus of introducing variation in your grass. Lawn striping works by bending the grass, which causes light to reflect in specific ways. This creates the familiar alternating light and dark patterns seen on well-maintained lawns. Mowing in only one direction may actually be ruining your yard, as varying directions can boost growth and lead to cleaner cuts. A lawn striper lets you create and track different mowing patterns each time, adding the variation your grass needs to thrive.
RYOBI has a long history of creating great lawn care tools, and their lawn striper kit is currently available at Home Depot for just under $100. This tool is compatible with 20- and 21-inch mowers, and it includes a funnel for filling the tool itself with sand or water if you want to create more defined lines while mowing. Since adding to your lawn care toolkit can be an investment, it's worth ensuring that the product you choose fits your needs. One of the best ways to do this is by consulting reviews to see what other people are sharing about their purchase — both the good and the bad — to gain the full picture. At the time of writing, the Ryobi lawn striper kit holds a 4.3-star rating from 83 reviews on Home Depot's website.
What to know about RYOBI's lawn striper tool based on reviews
Overall, a majority of buyers were satisfied with their purchase of the RYOBI lawn striper kit, with 86% recommending the tool. Many reviewers appreciated that the tool was lightweight, noting that filling it with sand or water added helpful weight. One reviewer highlighted the kit's easy installation, writing, "This striping kit does the job. It was easy to assemble as I was ready to stripe in about 10 minutes."
Another reviewer shared a similar sentiment: "Love making the stripes in the lawn. Installation is easy and works really well." However, they noted the added resistance while pushing the mower, saying they occasionally relied on the self-propelled motor. They also mentioned the striper tool "takes a little bit more space when turning so plan for wider turns."
Some reviewers noted issues with the security of the lawn striper, either with the tool itself or specific areas, such as the plug for added weight. A reviewer who gave a three-star rating wrote, "The plug is very difficult to open and secure. It's either missing a tool help or should have been longer with something to grasp. Other than that it works great and is easy to get on and off before and after mowing." Another buyer noted, "The striper needs to be a bit heavier, water wasn't enough. It also tends to fall off when mowing back and forth."
Methodology
Because results can vary depending on lawn type and conditions, reviews provide helpful insight into others' experiences with the product. To evaluate whether the Ryobi lawn striper tool was worth buying for a greener, more polished lawn, Outdoor Guide reviewed customer feedback from Home Depot's website. We also learned more about the product itself to better understand how it worked.
Star ratings give a quick snapshot of customer satisfaction, but we looked beyond the numbers. This included reading the reviews to see if those who had left positive ratings also included any potential downsides and understanding the reasoning behind any negative ratings.