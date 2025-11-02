Is Ryobi's Lawn Striper Tool Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first glance, lawn striping may seem purely aesthetic. However, while much of this common lawn technique does have to do with visual appeal, there's also the added bonus of introducing variation in your grass. Lawn striping works by bending the grass, which causes light to reflect in specific ways. This creates the familiar alternating light and dark patterns seen on well-maintained lawns. Mowing in only one direction may actually be ruining your yard, as varying directions can boost growth and lead to cleaner cuts. A lawn striper lets you create and track different mowing patterns each time, adding the variation your grass needs to thrive.

RYOBI has a long history of creating great lawn care tools, and their lawn striper kit is currently available at Home Depot for just under $100. This tool is compatible with 20- and 21-inch mowers, and it includes a funnel for filling the tool itself with sand or water if you want to create more defined lines while mowing. Since adding to your lawn care toolkit can be an investment, it's worth ensuring that the product you choose fits your needs. One of the best ways to do this is by consulting reviews to see what other people are sharing about their purchase — both the good and the bad — to gain the full picture. At the time of writing, the Ryobi lawn striper kit holds a 4.3-star rating from 83 reviews on Home Depot's website.