Repurpose Pool Noodles And An Old Trampoline With A Creative Gardening Project

Have you noticed signs of squirrels eating your tomato plants or insects raiding your vegetables? As a gardener, navigating pests can be frustrating — and pest control even more so. After all, while you want to minimize pests, you also don't want to harm helpful garden visitors such as pollinators. Fortunately, with an old trampoline and a few supplies, you can create a garden setup that keeps pests from turning your harvest into their own personal buffet.

This trampoline garden creates a tidy place to keep your containers while also helping keep pests out. The best part? Since you only need the frame, this project is a great way to repurpose that well-loved trampoline with no major damage or safety concerns. If you're interested in recreating this trampoline garden yourself, you'll also need several pool noodles, cable ties, and wildlife-safe netting. You can also add fencing alongside the netting for extra protection.

Before starting this project, it's important to take a quick look at your existing trampoline netting. This project only drapes wildlife netting on the top and along the bottom of the frame, relying on the existing safety netting to keep the middle safe. If your trampoline netting isn't wildlife-safe – meaning the mesh holes are large enough for birds or animals to get trapped – you may want to replace it with store-bought safe netting.