A Naturally Smelly Deterrent That'll Keep Squirrels Out Of Your Yard

Despite the lack of evidence, the reasoning behind why human hair might repel squirrels does make sense. Humans are perceived as threats, and our hair carries our scent. If they smell humans around, they're less likely to come hang out in that area. Some things beyond the scent of hair may help deter squirrels as well. Squirrels may view hair as unfamiliar and avoid it out of caution. Even if curiosity draws them closer, the hair's texture can tangle in their fur or claws, causing discomfort.

You'll need enough hair to cover the areas of your lawn where squirrels have been digging. The amount needed depends on your lawn or garden size. You can save clippings at home and clean out the hair from brushes. If you live alone or need more hair, ask a local barber to save clippings for you. Once you have a good amount of clippings, you can spread them around gardens, flower beds, or parts of your lawn popularly inhabited by squirrels.

To prevent hair from blowing away, place it in small mesh bags and hang them around your yard or garden. Replace the hair after rain or every few weeks, as the scent fades over time. With a little patience and upkeep, human hair can serve as a surprisingly effective, low-cost way to protect your yard from squirrels without resorting to harsh chemicals or traps.