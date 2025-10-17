There's No Shortage Of Fall Foliage Views On This Must-Drive New Mexico Route

Fall is an ideal time for driving the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway. For one, the autumn weather is typically quite comfortable, with highs in the 70s most days. This makes it perfect for open-air driving, as well as a variety of outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, rock climbing, and birding, all of which can be enjoyed along the byway. Additionally, the fall foliage — largely stands of aspens in amongst the pines — is on full display, providing a dramatic backdrop to the drive and any activities along the way.

Leaving Taos, drive along Highway 64 north to Highway 522, taking them to the village of Questa. Just before getting on Highway 522, however, it is worth taking a short detour a bit further down Highway 64 in order to view the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, about 12 miles northwest of town. After viewing the leaves at the bridge, backtrack to 522 and continue north on the Scenic Byway. On reaching Questa, there are a number of excellent hiking trails, providing even more leaf-viewing opportunities.

From Questa, take Highway 38 east to Red River, well-known for its trout fishing and Aspencade, its fall-themed festival honoring the vibrant golden foliage you're enjoying along the route. A packable fly rod and reel, such as the Wild Water fly fishing combo, can come in handy for anglers who want to make a few casts along the way. Heading out of Red River, stay on Highway 38 as it bends south to Eagle Nest and Eagle Nest Lake State Park, which is a great spot for hiking, birding, and fishing. Heading back towards Taos, drivers will have the opportunity for one last pit stop in Angel Fire, which you may want to revisit when ski season starts.