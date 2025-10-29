A Stylish DIY Planter Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old CD Tower
If you're the kind of gardener who loves repurposing old household items for adorable garden decor, you may want to keep an eye out for unused CD towers. These self-standing shelving units, often designed to hold CDs, DVDs, or other pieces of physical media, are more than just relics of the pre-streaming era. Nowadays, they can be used to display flowering plants and other potted greenery. This clever hack is not only an eco-friendly way to repurpose old pieces of furniture, but a fun and inventive opportunity to imbue your space with a bit of personal flair. It's also a beginner-friendly DIY, perfect for those just breaking into the upcycling scene.
With a little cleaning, sanding, and a fresh coat of paint, your humble CD stand can turn a bland corner of the deck, patio, or apartment balcony into a cozy, calming space. And the beauty of this project is that it works with any rack or stand, whether wood, metal, or plastic. Depending on your specific tastes, you can drape vines over the shelves, toss a few potted plants on there, or even arrange a combination of succulents and vintage tchotchkes for an old-school auntie vibe. If you don't happen to have a CD stand collecting dust, you can almost certainly find one at a thrift store or yard sale. If it's still holding music, consider transforming those old CDs into a unique DIY birdbath.
How to turn your CD stand into a plant haven
To convert a CD stand into a DIY planter, there are only a few necessary steps. Wipe away any dust or debris, to ensure you're starting off with a clean slate. Some DIYers disassemble the entire stand before cleaning, in order to wipe down all corners of the piece. This is obviously more ideal for basic pieces with a few screws and platforms, but don't feel obligated to do so if your piece is more elaborate. From there, sand down any rust, paint blobs, or rough wood, and decorate it to match your chosen aesthetic. TikToker Victoria sprayed her stand with a white and metallic gold color scheme. Be sure and use paints and other treatments designed for outdoor use, like Rust-Oleum specialty metallic spray paint.
You can get creative with the shelving, by swapping out the standard black panels with glass, mirrors, or custom-stained wood. You can even customize your CD stand inspired by the kinds of plants you plan on populating the stand with. For instance, if you're displaying fuss-free plants like succulents, you can go with a desert or Southwest theme, painting the whole affair a sandy beige. If ivy is your chosen greenery, give the stand a reddish brick-colored paint job, mimicking the facade of an old building. wood or plastic CD or DVD stands with a solid back can be set horizontally and set on legs to create a window box-style planter. Any way you slice it, this DIY is a fun and effective way to put your creativity on display, alongside your favorite plants.