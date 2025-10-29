A Stylish DIY Planter Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old CD Tower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're the kind of gardener who loves repurposing old household items for adorable garden decor, you may want to keep an eye out for unused CD towers. These self-standing shelving units, often designed to hold CDs, DVDs, or other pieces of physical media, are more than just relics of the pre-streaming era. Nowadays, they can be used to display flowering plants and other potted greenery. This clever hack is not only an eco-friendly way to repurpose old pieces of furniture, but a fun and inventive opportunity to imbue your space with a bit of personal flair. It's also a beginner-friendly DIY, perfect for those just breaking into the upcycling scene.

With a little cleaning, sanding, and a fresh coat of paint, your humble CD stand can turn a bland corner of the deck, patio, or apartment balcony into a cozy, calming space. And the beauty of this project is that it works with any rack or stand, whether wood, metal, or plastic. Depending on your specific tastes, you can drape vines over the shelves, toss a few potted plants on there, or even arrange a combination of succulents and vintage tchotchkes for an old-school auntie vibe. If you don't happen to have a CD stand collecting dust, you can almost certainly find one at a thrift store or yard sale. If it's still holding music, consider transforming those old CDs into a unique DIY birdbath.