Add Privacy To Your Outdoor Space By Repurposing Your Old Shutters

Privacy may not be easy to come by in your outdoor spaces. Whether you live close to neighbors or just wish to hide away from the outside world, a DIY privacy screen adds convenient coverage. Using old shutters you would otherwise trash, you can build a sturdy and easy-to-operate privacy screen. This screen, when finished, opens or closes easily to shield your space or let as much natural light in as you like. If you have been stumped for ways to add privacy to your porch, deck, or patio space, this DIY offers a simple trick that'll add more privacy to your backyard using a basic design and minimal components.

A few supplies is all it takes to bring a simple privacy screen to life. First, consider the size of the space you're shielding or enclosing. The size will determine how many shutter panels you will need. A long covered porch, with a tall opening from railing to roof, will naturally require more panels than a small patio a couple of feet wide. If you only have a few old shutters to spare, you might seek out more at yard sales or from neighborhood home improvement projects. If you have already chosen to repurpose your old shutters for a unique vertical garden, you can build custom shutters to fit your space. However, building shutter panels requires wood and basic carpentry skills. Finally, to pull everything together, you will need metal narrow cabinet hinges, corner braces, screws, and a single hook-and-eye closure.