The Easy-To-Grow Perennial To Plant This Fall For A Beautiful Spring Garden

To get a jump on your springtime garden, you might be planning on starting seeds indoors before spring begins. However, many flowers can be planted directly in your garden in fall for earlier spring blooms. Forsythia is a popular option, a perennial shrub known for being easy to grow that's full of bright yellow flowers in early spring. Although the flowers fade relatively quickly, the burst of color they bring to the garden is a great way to start the season. These can typically grow in USDA Hardiness Zones 5 through 8.

Forsythia plants are native to China, Japan, and parts of Europe. Due to how easy it is to grow and how quickly they can spread in some places, some counties throughout the U.S. do consider forsythia to be invasive. In most of the country, this isn't a concern, but double check with your local agricultural departments first. If it is invasive where you live, consider planting forsythia in a container to limit its spread. They can grow up to 4 feet wide, so be sure to choose a large enough pot to hold all their roots! Alternatively, choose a native alternative like winter hazel, spicebush, or a Carolina jessamine vine with buttery yellow flowers that pollinators are absolutely obsessed with.