Tips For Making DIY Mulch Glue Work In Your Sloped Backyard

Mulch glue is intended to keep mulch in place against wind, people walking across it, and even rain. It helps to reduce the maintenance you regularly have to do in your yard while keeping everything pristine. If applied correctly, it can also keep out weeds. And you don't have to buy any; you can DIY it so and save money. Most of the time, mulch glue works best on level or mostly even surfaces. However, with the right materials and steps, mulch glue can help you even in sloped backyards. Take a few extra steps to ensure your mulch stays in place, even when the slope wants to pull it downhill.

The first tip is to figure out which materials work best. Despite its name, this glue is pretty flexible with what it can hold. You can use it on mulch, rubber mulch, straw, pine needles, and even small stones like pea gravel. There are a few tips for choosing the best mulch for your garden if you're not sure what will work for you. For sloped yards, choose something with a little grip, like shredded mulch over smooth pieces. Apply your choice in roughly 3-inch layers so there is plenty of material for bonding.

Then, it's time to make the glue. It's pretty easy to DIY. All you need is basic nontoxic white school glue and hot (but not boiling) water. For maximum effectiveness, add two parts of water for every one part glue, and mix thoroughly before adding to a sprayer. A constant stream spray bottle is the best option, as it allows you to get an even coating across all areas.