Recreate Martha Stewart's Chic Fall Porch Decor Idea With These Tips

If it's nothing else, autumn is the season for decorating porches. Take a stroll through any neighborhood of porch-fronted homes and you'll see a plethora of pumpkins, dried corn stalks, mums, and Halloween decorations that range from cutesy to creepy and colossal. Perhaps there's even that home or three in your neighborhood filling every square inch with Halloween decor. If "anything goes" isn't your aesthetic for autumnal decor, take a cue from Martha Stewart.

On Instagram, she shows off some outdoor stairs and a walkway decked out in pumpkins from her garden for a simple-yet-classic display that could last all season long. Her chic styling features a series of red kuri squash on the left and right side of each step, followed by other pumpkins and gourds on and near the edges of the walkway leading up to the steps. The shape of kuri squash is reminiscent of a pear crossed with a pumpkin, and from afar, it definitely looks like it belongs among pumpkins.

While you probably don't have the pumpkin-growing space of Martha Stewart's garden, it's not difficult to emulate the look with purchased pumpkins. Visit your local garden center, farm stands, and even larger grocery stores to accumulate an assortment of display-worthy seasonal squash and pumpkins, including warty, unusual varieties. "Less is more" could be the theme with Martha's pumpkin styling. Love thy pumpkins, warts and all, and put them on display ... minimalistically. Adding individuality to your fall decor is a popular porch decorating trend, too.