Get Your Outdoor Space Ready For Fall With A Popular Porch Decor Trend

Fall is a time of changing leaves and changing seasons, and it's the perfect time for changing your outdoor decor. You might spice up your fall porch display by making your own stylish decor out of these Dollar Tree items or designing homemade wreaths. But one popular trend for porch decor can help you approach fall with some new ideas. Static, symmetrical displays with simple planters will always be an option, but this trend pushes for more individuality. Instead, get creative when it comes to your autumn porch displays by playing around with layering heights, adding movement, and looking for ways to bring in pops of color. The result is more maximalist and impactful than a simple pot of mums alongside several pumpkins.

Finding the right vibe means going with the flow and using what you have on hand for fall decor. Think beyond traditional plastic or cement planters. Go for a wooden barrel or a galvanized tub for more of a harvest feel to your autumn design. If you are struggling to source a style of planter that suits your theme, consider taking a trip to your local flea market or antique shop. You can discover hidden treasures, including old ceramics, that you can repurpose with fall leaves and multicolored mums. Even your backyard might be a place for inspiration — an old wheelbarrow filled with a cornucopia of gourds and other fall goodies will stun on the front porch.