Get Your Outdoor Space Ready For Fall With A Popular Porch Decor Trend
Fall is a time of changing leaves and changing seasons, and it's the perfect time for changing your outdoor decor. You might spice up your fall porch display by making your own stylish decor out of these Dollar Tree items or designing homemade wreaths. But one popular trend for porch decor can help you approach fall with some new ideas. Static, symmetrical displays with simple planters will always be an option, but this trend pushes for more individuality. Instead, get creative when it comes to your autumn porch displays by playing around with layering heights, adding movement, and looking for ways to bring in pops of color. The result is more maximalist and impactful than a simple pot of mums alongside several pumpkins.
Finding the right vibe means going with the flow and using what you have on hand for fall decor. Think beyond traditional plastic or cement planters. Go for a wooden barrel or a galvanized tub for more of a harvest feel to your autumn design. If you are struggling to source a style of planter that suits your theme, consider taking a trip to your local flea market or antique shop. You can discover hidden treasures, including old ceramics, that you can repurpose with fall leaves and multicolored mums. Even your backyard might be a place for inspiration — an old wheelbarrow filled with a cornucopia of gourds and other fall goodies will stun on the front porch.
Incorporating your personal style in your fall decor
The concept of a large, layered outdoor design is broad, which means there's room to explore. If you are struggling to start, begin with a quirky, repurposed planter or two and add a variety of pumpkins and gourds. Then, begin to layer your planters with pumpkins, flowers, and more, both inside and around the pot. For example, instead of setting pumpkins to the side of planters, fill your planters with them. Miniature pumpkins work well in a large planter to mimic the look of overflowing flowers.
For a more rustic vibe, set the scene with a wooden planter. Artificial flowers and picks can make it easier to handle wooden planters during a wet fall and can help you add depth to a bare planter. With that being said, don't be afraid of using real flowers, as there are ways to help your DIY wood planter last longer. Dried corn and cornstalks also lend a homespun, farm-fresh theme to a fall porch display.
Don't be afraid to mix shapes, colors, and textures
When utilizing pumpkins for a layered fall look, mix and match colors, sizes, and shapes. Pair bright and muted colors together to draw the eye to different areas of your porch, including fall favorite mums. You can even play around with different heights when designing fall planters by adding tall cornstalks, fake branches, or leaf picks. Stay on trend with ornamental varieties of kale and cabbage that provide pops of green, green-blue, and purple to the bare spots of your fall pots.
Use what you have on hand and add more if necessary. Even if you have limited space, you can grow pumpkins on a balcony with some container gardening tricks, or add a little fragrance to a fall planter with cold-hardy herbs. If you have an abundance of large pumpkins, give your porch a whimsical touch by carving out the middle of one to turn it into a bright, unique pot.
Just because the seasons are changing, it doesn't mean that you have to leave summer completely in the past. Repurpose elements from the summer garden, like dried hydrangea heads and purple fountain grass, to add further depth. These can be charming pieces that give your planters more texture and height for a uniquely layered design.