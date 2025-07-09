The DIY Bird Feeder Idea That Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With

Like many wild animals, birds spend a huge chunk of time trying to meet their nutritional needs. To them, finding a reliable source of their preferred seeds or berries is like winning the lottery. Placing a feeder on your property can help your feathered friends feel a bit more secure and perhaps even lucky. It's also a simple way to attract more songbirds to your yard, where they'll provide hours of screen-free entertainment, educational opportunities, and sweet serenades. Suet cakes can lure birds year-round (as long as it's cold out), and they're easy to make at home. Domestic doyenne Martha Stewart likes to DIY this style of feed with a Bundt pan and several bird-enticing ingredients. The finished product looks like a fancy little cake. With a bit of ribbon for decoration, it could be a nice gift for another bird lover in your life.

Any size of Bundt (or similar) cake pan will work for this project as long as it can be filled to the brim with ingredients. Stewart creates bird Bundts with a general-purpose birdseed mix that's rich in sunflower seeds. She blends this with peanuts, dried cranberries, and suet she has rendered herself. Stewart recommends using six parts seed to roughly two parts liquid suet, as well as one part peanuts and one part dried fruit. She also incorporates fresh cranberries for aesthetic appeal, pressing them into the top of each ring-shaped suet cake. If you decide to make this type of feeder, use unsalted peanuts since sodium can severely harm birds. Also choose peanuts that are raw rather than roasted, and dried cranberries without added oils or sweeteners.