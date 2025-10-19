Two Underrated Varieties Of Thyme That'll Make Your Yard A Hummingbird Haven

Like mother of thyme, caraway thyme makes an excellent ground cover. This perennial forms mats of foliage that are both attractive and aromatic. Caraway thyme is used as a culinary seasoning more often than mother of thyme. In fact, it's traditionally used to season Baron of Beef roasts in the United Kingdom. Honeybees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators also find its nectar quite delicious, but deer aren't very interested in munching its leaves or petals.

Caraway thyme's flowers bloom for only a couple of months, but their pink hue can be especially vibrant. Hummingbirds often associate bright colors like this with high nectar content, so you're likely to have lots of them visit. This type of thyme makes tubular flowers, too. Caraway thyme thrives when provided with full sun and soil that drains excess water effectively. It prefers a soil pH that's either neutral or alkaline, but it can handle stony ground and xeriscaped environments such as rock gardens.

Since caraway thyme is somewhat spreads aggressively, avoid placing it near plants that despise competition. Growing caraway thyme in pots keeps it from getting out of hand and lets you move it around with ease. Plus, changing its location is an easy way to invite hummingbirds to different parts of your yard. You could even make this plant the centerpiece of a hummingbird-friendly container garden. If you find that you need more caraway thyme plants for this project, try propagating them from stem cuttings.