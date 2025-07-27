A Popular Plant In The Mint Family That Can Help Keep Ticks Out Of Your Yard

Sharing your yard with wildlife can be fun, especially when it comes to colorful birds and mischievous squirrels. However, there are some animals that you'd rather not share your outdoor space with, such as ticks. After all, an enjoyable day outside can quickly take a turn once you've discovered a tick bite. Fortunately, you can repel ticks and insects from your yard with the right plants — like thyme (Thymus vulgaris).

That's right, thyme isn't just good for cooking: it can also be a low-maintenance, natural way to discourage insects and arachnids like ticks from wandering your yard. This is because thyme contains thymol, a chemical compound known for repelling insects. All types of thyme have the ability to repel creepy crawlies, but creeping thyme works especially well not only because of its deterrent capabilities but because of its ability to tolerate foot traffic. Because of this, it's a perfect ground coverage solution in your yard if you're wanting to add a splash of green while discouraging insects and ticks from coming near.

Before you run to your nearest nursery to pick up thyme, it's important to remember that, while helpful, this plant won't always provide perfect results. Some insects or ticks may still appear in your yard, even with plenty of thyme plants sprawling across the ground. However, studies have shown that it may have potential use as a repellent.