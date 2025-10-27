How To Turn Your Old Wine Rack Into The Perfect Herb Planter

To begin, you'll need some garden pots or grow bags that will fit securely into your rack's openings. You'll also want to ensure that your new planter can withstand the elements. If it's constructed of a weather-hardy metal like aluminum, brass, copper, or stainless steel, you may be able to use it as-is, since those metals are naturally rust resistant. If it's made of a less durable metal or wood, first apply an outdoor spray paint appropriate for its material to create a durable, weatherproof finish.

You might have a tabletop wine rack, in which case you could try inserting a cocoa-fiber hanging basket, filling it with potting mix, and planting your favorite herbs or plants. If needed, secure the basket on the bottom with garden wire or zip ties. A tabletop diamond-style wine rack can also be mounted on a wall or fence, placed inside an old drawer, or fitted with a simple plywood bottom to serve as a planter. Meanwhile, a tall, freestanding rack can be leaned against a wall or fence. Another idea: Screw your rack into two deck or patio posts so it can double as a privacy wall. If your outdoor space doesn't have posts, just dig a deep hole with a post-hole digger and anchor some into the ground with cement.

For extra security and to promote longevity, use pressure-treated wood so it won't quickly rot. For stability, make the hole's diameter three times the width of the post and sink at least a third of it into the ground so it won't tip over. Once set up, your new wine rack planter will be ready to showcase your favorite herbs, flowers, or greenery, adding a touch of charm to your yard or garden.