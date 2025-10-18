Plan A Unique Secluded Outdoor Adventure At A Spectacular Maine State Park

Warren Island State Park is a small, 70-acre island located in the heart of Penobscot Bay. One of more than 200 islands in the bay, Warren Island is as remote a location as you are likely to find along the Maine coast. Covered in spruce trees and surrounded by the waters of the North Atlantic, this unique place makes for a wonderful New England outdoor adventure.

The island is home to numerous trails and pathways that will take you around its heavily-forested interior. There are also beaches and coves, where you can go fishing — or even swim, if you are brave enough to get into the cold Maine water. Sea kayakers can also enjoy paddling around the island and visit others nearby, including 700 Acre Island, Spruce Island, and Isleboro.

Anyone looking to camp on Warren Island will have 12 sites to choose from. While these tent sites are a far cry from the luxurious glamping spots you'll find elsewhere in Maine, Warren Island is anything but primitive. The island boasts restrooms, potable drinking water, picnic tables, and fire pits. It's recommended to reserve your spot in advance through the state's reservation system. Camping is available from May to September. The island is pet-friendly, but it also operates on a Leave No Trace principle — a camping term that everyone should know.