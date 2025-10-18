Repurpose Your Old Grill To Turn It Into A Rustic Outdoor Plant Pot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've got an old grill that's smoked its last wiener, or a rusted-out smoker collecting dust behind your shed, you might not need to callously toss it to the curb. With a splash of creativity, an unused barbecue can be repurposed into a fun and easy container garden, perfect for adding character to your deck, backyard, or front walkway. This eco-conscious DIY is a great way to develop a unique aesthetic for your home, while creating a budget-friendly planter to beautify your space. Depending on how beat up the grill is, and what craft supplies you have on hand, this might be the quickest, easiest way to substitute a boring planter pot with something fun.

Most grills, especially those designed for charcoal, are equipped with holes in the basin to catch ashes and vent airflow. These make for perfect drainage holes, making the body of the grill ideal for housing plants and flowers. You can always add them, if needed, with the right drill bit or hole punch. Whether you're planning on filling the basin with soil, lining it with pebbles to house succulents, or turning the whole affair into a miniature herb garden, the visual appeal of this upcycle project cannot be denied.

Depending on your aesthetic preference, you can lean into the weathered, rusted look or give your grill new life with a rough sand and a few coats of outdoor paint, like Rust-Oleum Ultra Cover lilac metal spray paint. Further customize your project by putting a fresh pair of wheels on the base, layering moss and wildflowers over the edge, or repurposing the lid as a home for garden supplies.