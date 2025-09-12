The Jaw-Dropping Byway That's Considered One Of The Best Autumn Drives In The Northeast
When it comes to fall color, New England is the showstopper of the United States. Thanks to its abundance of stunning fiery red maple trees — which are famous for their radiant red hues — along with other deciduous hardwoods, the region reliably delivers a kaleidoscope of color every autumn. The science behind the spectacle is a perfect storm of conditions: bright sunny days, crisp cold nights, and just the right amount of moisture. Add in rolling hills, rugged mountains, and postcard-perfect towns, and you have the ultimate backdrop for leaf peeping. That combination has long made the region one of the most sought-after fall travel destinations in the country.
A perfect year for fall foliage is really nature's balancing act, and three things need to align: pigments, daylight, and weather. Trees already have the raw ingredients: carotenoids (yellows and golds), the ingredients for fall anthocyanins (reds and purples), and chlorophyll (the green that is actually hiding the fireworks all summer long). As autumn nights lengthen, chlorophyll fades, and those hidden pigments finally take center stage. The real magic happens when sunny, warm days are followed by cool, crisp (but not freezing) nights. That combination traps sugars in the leaves and sparks the brilliant, anthocyanin-driven reds and purples that leaf-peepers dream about. Add in just the right amount of soil moisture, which is not too soggy and not too dry, and you get the vibrant patchwork of scarlet maples, golden hickories, and bronze oaks that make fall road trips worth the gas money. One of the best places to do just that is the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway, voted one of the best autumn drives in the Northeast for its unbeatable mix of sweeping river views, winding mountain roads, and brilliant foliage.
The Upper Delaware Scenic Byway is a fall drive worth the hype
What makes the Upper Delaware Scenic Byway such a gem is that it doesn't feel like a highway at all: It feels like an invitation to slow down. Stretching nearly 70 miles along State Route 97, this drive hugs the Delaware River and winds through charming little towns where stopping for a slice of pie or poking around an art gallery feels just as essential as pulling over at a scenic overlook. Come fall, the byway practically glows, framed by fiery maples and golden oaks that turn the river valley into a rolling canvas of color. You can even take this byway on your way to or from one of the 17 best fall camping spots in the U.S. It's no wonder USA TODAY readers once ranked it one of the top autumn drives in the entire country, and in 2024, it received the National Byway Award for Partnership from the National Scenic Byway Foundation.
The highlight of the trip? Hawk's Nest, a swooping stretch of roadway clinging dramatically to cliffs 150 feet above the river. Built in the early 1930s along an existing 19th century dirt road, it has overlooks like the State Line Lookout delivering jaw-dropping views of the river below and the patchwork of trees tumbling down its banks. The best part is the byway isn't just about the drive. Along the way, wander into riverside parks, cast a line at a fishing spot since fall is one of the best times to go fishing, or detour into towns like Narrowsburg for a cozy lunch before getting back on the road. It's fall road-tripping at its best, delivering color, history, small-town charm, and just enough curves in the road to keep you wide-eyed.