Travel To A Scenic Midwest Destination For Must-See Fall Foliage Views
Given that it is only 20 miles long, Michigan's scenic Tunnel of Trees road may not qualify as an epic American road trip. But the stretch of M-119 — a state highway between Harbor Springs and Cross Village on Michigan's Lower Peninsula — is certainly a memorable drive any time of the year. However, autumn travel to this scenic Midwest destination offers must-see fall foliage views.In fact, there is so much scenery packed into this stretch of roadway that winds along the shores of Lake Michigan on the peninsula's northwestern side it was designated as a Pure Michigan Byway (aka Scenic Heritage Route) in 2003.
With views of Lake Michigan, as well as a myriad of trees, lighthouses, and historical markers, the entire length of M-119 is a delightful drive throughout the year, and especially during the fall. Early October is when fall foliage is typically on full display in the upper portion of the Lower Peninsula. Although the exact time can vary from year to year based on a number of factors, this area usually has its peak autumn coloration during the first full week of October. However, leaves showcasing vivid shades of yellow, orange, and red will continue to cling to trees through mid-October, so expect the Tunnel of Trees to provide dazzling views throughout the weeks leading up to Halloween. Do be aware M-119 is only a two-lane road. So, in the name of safety, it's best to not get too distracted by the views. There are, however, plenty of spots to stop and take in the scenery.
What you can do and see while driving M-119
While driving through the Tunnel of Trees is an experience, there are plenty of things to do and points of interest along the way. The towns of Cross Village and Harbor Springs, along with the village of Good Hart, have a number of shops, restaurants, and historical sites. Harbor Springs is also home to a pair of museums, as well as Pond Hill Farm, a working farm offering tours and sells fresh farm products. Cross Village also boasts the Three Pines Studio and Gallery, featuring local art in a variety of media.
Those hoping to spend more time outside have options as well. Thorne Swift Nature Preserve, outside of Harbor Springs, features waterfront along Lake Michigan, including a public beach, observation platforms, and 1.5-miles of hiking trails. There are also a number of hiking opportunities both along the Tunnel of Trees as well as just south of it along M-119 towards Petoskey, which is still part of the Pure Michigan Byway. These include the North Western State Trail, Spring Lake Park, and within the Bear River Valley Recreation Area. Be sure to properly dress for a fall hike, as temperatures can be cool at times in Michigan during October.
Birders visiting this area during autumn can really hit the jackpot, getting to see not only see splendid fall foliage, but also to experience some outstanding birding. With a tremendous number of birds migrating south from Canada, Michigan makes for one of the best birding spots to be during fall.