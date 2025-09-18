Travel To A Scenic Midwest Destination For Must-See Fall Foliage Views

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Given that it is only 20 miles long, Michigan's scenic Tunnel of Trees road may not qualify as an epic American road trip. But the stretch of M-119 — a state highway between Harbor Springs and Cross Village on Michigan's Lower Peninsula — is certainly a memorable drive any time of the year. However, autumn travel to this scenic Midwest destination offers must-see fall foliage views.In fact, there is so much scenery packed into this stretch of roadway that winds along the shores of Lake Michigan on the peninsula's northwestern side it was designated as a Pure Michigan Byway (aka Scenic Heritage Route) in 2003.

With views of Lake Michigan, as well as a myriad of trees, lighthouses, and historical markers, the entire length of M-119 is a delightful drive throughout the year, and especially during the fall. Early October is when fall foliage is typically on full display in the upper portion of the Lower Peninsula. Although the exact time can vary from year to year based on a number of factors, this area usually has its peak autumn coloration during the first full week of October. However, leaves showcasing vivid shades of yellow, orange, and red will continue to cling to trees through mid-October, so expect the Tunnel of Trees to provide dazzling views throughout the weeks leading up to Halloween. Do be aware M-119 is only a two-lane road. So, in the name of safety, it's best to not get too distracted by the views. There are, however, plenty of spots to stop and take in the scenery.