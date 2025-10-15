Drive Through Stunning Fall Foliage On This Can't Miss Indiana Route
Seeing trees lit up with brilliant reds and golds is a highlight of autumn, and there are many places where you can enjoy them. You might consider visiting a scenic river or lake to experience stunning fall foliage, or you could plan a trip to enjoy the colors in the mountains. Yet you might be overlooking one of the best places to see the seasonal color. State Road 46 is a beautiful drive in any season, letting visitors enjoy the rolling landscapes of Indiana. In fall, it comes alive with color. The 40-mile section of the road that passes through Columbus, Bloomington, and Nashville is also known as Arts Road 46, named for the many exciting creative events held in each city.
If you're only passing through, you'll be sure to enjoy the forests surrounding this highway. However, the area is also beautiful enough to be worth a multi-day trip. You can stay in Columbus, Bloomington, or Nashville for direct access to Arts Road 46, or choose one of the many other fantastic towns along State Road 46. If you just can't get enough of the fall colors, consider booking a spot at one of the many campgrounds in the area, such as the Friends O' Mine Campground or the KOA Holiday Campground in Nashville.
What to see and do on Arts Road 46
As you drive along State Road 46, you'll pass the entrance to Brown County State Park, where you can enjoy nearly 16,000 acres of land. Stop at the Nature Center and go for a hike, or take a quick drive through the park to enjoy the colors of the season. It might look familiar to visitors from the East Coast — this state park is nicknamed the "Little Smokies" due to how strongly the hills and valleys resemble the Great Smoky Mountains!
Afterwards, visit the T.C. Steele State Historic Site. Art lovers can enjoy a tour of famous artist T.C. Steele's studio and home, while foliage fans will love the surrounding forests. Gardens, hiking trails, and even a lily pond dot this 92-acre nature preserve. Visitors can book a tour or explore on their own, but there is a $12 entry fee either way.
Right off of State Road 46 is another fantastic detour. The Trevlac Bluffs Nature Preserve spans over 250 acres of forest and wetlands. Hikers can enjoy watching for lovely migratory songbirds as well as beautiful and beneficial woodpeckers. Parking is strictly limited, so be prepared to drive past and try again later if the trailhead parking is full. If you're traveling with a group, try to carpool to be courteous to other potential visitors.