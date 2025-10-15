Drive Through Stunning Fall Foliage On This Can't Miss Indiana Route

Seeing trees lit up with brilliant reds and golds is a highlight of autumn, and there are many places where you can enjoy them. You might consider visiting a scenic river or lake to experience stunning fall foliage, or you could plan a trip to enjoy the colors in the mountains. Yet you might be overlooking one of the best places to see the seasonal color. State Road 46 is a beautiful drive in any season, letting visitors enjoy the rolling landscapes of Indiana. In fall, it comes alive with color. The 40-mile section of the road that passes through Columbus, Bloomington, and Nashville is also known as Arts Road 46, named for the many exciting creative events held in each city.

If you're only passing through, you'll be sure to enjoy the forests surrounding this highway. However, the area is also beautiful enough to be worth a multi-day trip. You can stay in Columbus, Bloomington, or Nashville for direct access to Arts Road 46, or choose one of the many other fantastic towns along State Road 46. If you just can't get enough of the fall colors, consider booking a spot at one of the many campgrounds in the area, such as the Friends O' Mine Campground or the KOA Holiday Campground in Nashville.