Why You Actually Want To See Woodpeckers In Your Yard

Woodpeckers are beautiful, interesting birds with great personalities, making them fun to watch. There are many reasons you want woodpeckers to hang around your yard aside from the entertainment factor. They are terrific exterminators for your garden area thanks to their big appetites for bugs. Known as a keystone species for their contribution to the eco-system, they are invaluable to other animals by providing much needed holes in dead or dying tree cavities. These cavities are used for homes and hiding places for a host of birds and small mammals such as swifts, small owls, wrens, bluebirds, squirrels, and many others.

There are more than 200 species of woodpeckers in the world with about 22 of those species making North America home. Which species will visit your yard depends on several factors including habitat, geography, and resources available for the birds to use. Among the most common species that frequent suburban yards, you'll discover the pileated woodpecker, downy woodpecker, northern flicker, red-headed woodpecker, and the yellow-bellied sapsucker. One of the many things people love about these amazing birds is that they are fairly easy to identify with their unique coloring. Once woodpeckers have made their home in your yard, they usually stick around throughout the year especially if they have food, shelter, and water readily available.

