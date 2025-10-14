A DIY Plant Pot That'll Make Use Of Your Old Exercise Ball
Have you ever completed a project using papier-mache? If so, you already have many of the skills needed to complete this clever DIY. As demonstrated by TikTok content creator @erenatepaa, this DIY uses papier-mache techniques to create large cement planters that are perfect for adding personality and depth to a room or outdoor space.
Before diving into the nitty-gritty of this handy DIY cement planter, it's important to understand the care that goes along with a cement planter before investing in the needed supplies. Cement planters can affect the soil's pH in your container garden, which is something to keep in mind for some sensitive plants. While there are ways to counteract cement's alkaline properties, you can also choose plants that thrive in higher pH soil. You may also want to apply a garden- and wildlife-safe sealant
If you're prepared to take the leap into creating your own DIY cement planter, you'll need cement, fiberglass tape, construction fabric, and the proper personal protective gear (PPE). You'll also need one surprising supply: an old exercise ball. This will act as the base of your planter, giving it a unique bowl-like shape. Other materials you may want to pick up include applicators for the cement, rope or paint for customization, and cooking oil.
How to create a planter using an old exercise ball and concrete
The first step in this process is applying cooking oil to the surface of your exercise ball, specifically where you plan to put the cement. Concrete cannot stick to oiled surfaces, and adding cooking oil before you get started will create a barrier for easy removal. This means that you can use your exercise ball again, even after using it as the base for this style-savvy DIY. Once you have a layer of oil on the surface of your ball, you can begin layering the cement and fabric just like you would with papier-mache. Use fiberglass tape for extra security as you build your layers. Once you're finished and the cement has dried, carefully deflate your exercise ball and remove it.
@erenatepaa
DIY a large plant pot using a gym ball. Can also be a Christmas tree holder #hometiktoks #diy #interiorstyling #plantpotdiy #hometok #upcycled #christmastreedecor
After all the work is done, you have some room for creativity. If you want to, you can stop the project here and simply add a base to your new planter. However, with just a few other steps, you can tailor it to your existing aesthetic. Rope can add a unique, ringed texture for a DIY embellished cement planter, while a garden-safe paint lets you customize the color. These optional steps help transform the planter from functional to decorative, enhancing your space's visual appeal. The final step in this project is choosing the perfect plants for your new planter. The plants you choose can dictate the overall atmosphere of your space, whether you want to create a resort-like feel or cultivate a bountiful garden.