A DIY Plant Pot That'll Make Use Of Your Old Exercise Ball

Have you ever completed a project using papier-mache? If so, you already have many of the skills needed to complete this clever DIY. As demonstrated by TikTok content creator @erenatepaa, this DIY uses papier-mache techniques to create large cement planters that are perfect for adding personality and depth to a room or outdoor space.

Before diving into the nitty-gritty of this handy DIY cement planter, it's important to understand the care that goes along with a cement planter before investing in the needed supplies. Cement planters can affect the soil's pH in your container garden, which is something to keep in mind for some sensitive plants. While there are ways to counteract cement's alkaline properties, you can also choose plants that thrive in higher pH soil. You may also want to apply a garden- and wildlife-safe sealant

If you're prepared to take the leap into creating your own DIY cement planter, you'll need cement, fiberglass tape, construction fabric, and the proper personal protective gear (PPE). You'll also need one surprising supply: an old exercise ball. This will act as the base of your planter, giving it a unique bowl-like shape. Other materials you may want to pick up include applicators for the cement, rope or paint for customization, and cooking oil.