Sleep Comfortably While Camping With This Highly-Rated Product, Now Available At Costco
Whether camping under the stars in your backyard or taking on a multi-day backcountry trip, we have all spent a night or two tossing and turning while trying to get comfortable in a tent. While it may seem as though there are no good solutions for this problem, there are actually numerous great hacks to enhance your sleeping experience while camping. The Sidewinder SL by Big Agnes, a mummy-style sleeping bag specifically designed for side sleeping, may be the key to resolving your camping comfort issues.
This sleeping bag's name is a clever homage to a certain species of rattlesnake.The rattlesnake's body touches the ground in two areas, and the Sidewinder sleeping bag provides support to two places that make contact with the ground during side sleeping — the hips and feet. It features a highly specialized design that is available in both 20 and 30-degree options, as well as different bag lengths. The design itself is a classic down feather mummy bag, which has been gaining in popularity due to its snug and lightweight style. Where the bag really shines, though, is its optimized support for side sleeping. The foot box is designed to cradle your feet, and the bag is also padded at the hip. The Sidewinder moves with you as you adjust from side to side, ensuring your comfort throughout the night. It's made of waterproof rip-stop nylon, which is perfect for a surprise rain.
What the reviews say about the Sidewinder sleeping bag
Since its release, the sleeping bag has garnered great reviews and is currently available to shoppers at Costco. While Costco is often seen as a budget-friendly option for groceries, it is also a resource for acquiring cost-effective camping equipment. The wholesaler offers highly rated tents along with several discounted versions of the Sidewinder. For those without a membership, the sleeping bag costs $249.95 through Big Agnes' website.
On Big Agnes' website, they host multiple reviews from experts via Expert Voice, a third-party platform that offers reviews from outdoor professionals. One expert, Justus H., said, "Great sleeping bag for side sleepers". He goes on to say, "My Sidewinder bag is an extremely comfortable, warm & well-made bag." The majority of the other reviews, both from Expert Voice and directly from consumers, are positive.
The Sidewinder performs well during most seasons, depending on your location, including summer, early fall, and late spring. While these sleeping bags are rated for low temperatures, one reviewer noted that her sleeping bag does not keep her warm in temperatures below 50 degrees. If you tend to run cold, one solution to make your sleeping bag warmer is to wrap a warm rock from the campfire in a towel and place it in the bag. To reduce the cold coming from the ground, the company also offers tent floor protectors. All in all, for side sleepers looking to go out and explore the wilderness while still getting a great night's sleep, the Sidewinder seems like a worthy investment.