Sleep Comfortably While Camping With This Highly-Rated Product, Now Available At Costco

Whether camping under the stars in your backyard or taking on a multi-day backcountry trip, we have all spent a night or two tossing and turning while trying to get comfortable in a tent. While it may seem as though there are no good solutions for this problem, there are actually numerous great hacks to enhance your sleeping experience while camping. The Sidewinder SL by Big Agnes, a mummy-style sleeping bag specifically designed for side sleeping, may be the key to resolving your camping comfort issues.

This sleeping bag's name is a clever homage to a certain species of rattlesnake.The rattlesnake's body touches the ground in two areas, and the Sidewinder sleeping bag provides support to two places that make contact with the ground during side sleeping — the hips and feet. It features a highly specialized design that is available in both 20 and 30-degree options, as well as different bag lengths. The design itself is a classic down feather mummy bag, which has been gaining in popularity due to its snug and lightweight style. Where the bag really shines, though, is its optimized support for side sleeping. The foot box is designed to cradle your feet, and the bag is also padded at the hip. The Sidewinder moves with you as you adjust from side to side, ensuring your comfort throughout the night. It's made of waterproof rip-stop nylon, which is perfect for a surprise rain.