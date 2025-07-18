Campers Are Loving One Of Costco's Most Popular And Affordable Tents
According to a 2025 camping report by The Dyrt, 81.1 million people went camping in 2024 alone, and that number continues to grow every year. Whether you are packing for an upcoming family camping trip, or researching what you need to know before your first time camping alone, one thing remains the same: You need a high-quality tent. It's important to make sure you have all the gear you need to ensure a truly enjoyable camping trip, even before you book the perfect campsite for your next adventure. This is perhaps most important when it comes to choosing the right tent, which can make or break your camping experience. Campers are loving the CORE 10-person lighted instant cabin tent at Costco and with good reason: It's a spacious tent that is easy to set up and comes in at around $280, which is much less than the $330 price tag at Core's own website.
If you enjoy having room to move about and have plenty of gear inside the tent, then this 10-foot by 14-foot tent is for you. Pre-attached poles means the tent sets up in minutes, as YouTube reviews demonstrate. A convenient, built-in LED lighting system makes evening card games and gear prep more enjoyable. It is the perfect size for a couple that wants a lot of space or a large family outing. Be aware the tent weighs about 42 pounds, takes up a fair amount of trunk space, and is not intended for backpacking or hiking.
What campers are saying about the CORE 10-person instant cabin tent
One of the main features campers like is the ease and speed in which this tent sets up. One reviewer states that they were surprised at how quickly they set the tent up. They were then able to set up the CORE six-person tent in only 35 seconds. They praised the ample space and interior LED lighting that uses six D batteries.
Reviewers recommend having two people to take it down because getting it back into the bag can be a challenge. At Costco, Megs states that "two geo-spatially challenged women managed to put it up, take it down, and fold it up back in the bag all on our own." Nika loves the waterproof feature and raves about how well it handled two days of heavy rain and wind with her kids along and everyone was dry and happy. C Houston says the CORE 10-person tent is "exactly what we were looking for" with their Girl Scout troop. They purchased a second one and say even the young girls in the troop can set it up and take it down.
There aren't many bad reviews for the CORE 10-person instant cabin tent (at Costco, there are 18 3-star or above ratings, and 5 1- or 2-star ratings). One Costco reviewer found small holes in the tent upon unpacking it the first time. Another reviewer received a tent with faulty parts and returned it. A couple of people felt the tent doesn't handle wind well, but this is not a complaint any of the positive reviewers mentioned even in rainy conditions. Although it is not designed for winter camping, the three-season tent performs well the rest of the year.
Methodology
Our methodology for choosing this tent included looking at reviews on e-commerce sites, online review videos, and looking for experiences from campers that have used the tent on their camping trips. We also carefully read the pros and cons among the 23 reviews listed on Costco's website. We chose this tent from Costco based on the positive reviews and statements made from verified customers on the Costco site as well as other sites and the CORE manufacturer's site. Space is such a big must-have feature for so many campers. If plenty of space, ease of set-up, and built-in lighting are among the must-haves on your summer camping list, Costco's CORE 10-person lighted instant cabin tent is for you.