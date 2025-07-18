Campers Are Loving One Of Costco's Most Popular And Affordable Tents

One of the main features campers like is the ease and speed in which this tent sets up. One reviewer states that they were surprised at how quickly they set the tent up. They were then able to set up the CORE six-person tent in only 35 seconds. They praised the ample space and interior LED lighting that uses six D batteries.

Reviewers recommend having two people to take it down because getting it back into the bag can be a challenge. At Costco, Megs states that "two geo-spatially challenged women managed to put it up, take it down, and fold it up back in the bag all on our own." Nika loves the waterproof feature and raves about how well it handled two days of heavy rain and wind with her kids along and everyone was dry and happy. C Houston says the CORE 10-person tent is "exactly what we were looking for" with their Girl Scout troop. They purchased a second one and say even the young girls in the troop can set it up and take it down.

There aren't many bad reviews for the CORE 10-person instant cabin tent (at Costco, there are 18 3-star or above ratings, and 5 1- or 2-star ratings). One Costco reviewer found small holes in the tent upon unpacking it the first time. Another reviewer received a tent with faulty parts and returned it. A couple of people felt the tent doesn't handle wind well, but this is not a complaint any of the positive reviewers mentioned even in rainy conditions. Although it is not designed for winter camping, the three-season tent performs well the rest of the year.