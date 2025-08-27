The Simple Yet Effective Bedding Hack That'll Make Your Next Camping Trip More Comfortable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to camping, summertime is the most popular season to go outdoors. However, there are plenty of folks who like to be adventurous in the spring, fall, and colder climates. Of course, it's easy to stay warm when camping in the summer months, but spring and fall camping come with cooler nights and mornings. If you want to stay warm while out in the elements, we've found a bedding hack that you'll want to try. The secret ingredient of a warm and cozy camp bed is simple: an emergency blanket.

While the name "emergency blanket" implies you use it as — well — a blanket, in this case, you're going to use it as part of your bedding plan in your tent. The TikTok account @adventuresofthewests popularized this hack where you use an emergency blanket as the base layer of your sleeping situation. The emergency blanket adds an extra layer of warmth below you, said to keep you cozy and comfortable all night long, even in the chilliest morning hours.

You can get a four-pack of mylar blankets for around $7 on Amazon, making this hack cheap for the entire family. It's a piece of essential gear you should pack for winter camping. Additionally, there's a specific method and some other items you'll need to make your space comfortable and ready for your night in the wilderness.