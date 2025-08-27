The Simple Yet Effective Bedding Hack That'll Make Your Next Camping Trip More Comfortable
When it comes to camping, summertime is the most popular season to go outdoors. However, there are plenty of folks who like to be adventurous in the spring, fall, and colder climates. Of course, it's easy to stay warm when camping in the summer months, but spring and fall camping come with cooler nights and mornings. If you want to stay warm while out in the elements, we've found a bedding hack that you'll want to try. The secret ingredient of a warm and cozy camp bed is simple: an emergency blanket.
While the name "emergency blanket" implies you use it as — well — a blanket, in this case, you're going to use it as part of your bedding plan in your tent. The TikTok account @adventuresofthewests popularized this hack where you use an emergency blanket as the base layer of your sleeping situation. The emergency blanket adds an extra layer of warmth below you, said to keep you cozy and comfortable all night long, even in the chilliest morning hours.
You can get a four-pack of mylar blankets for around $7 on Amazon, making this hack cheap for the entire family. It's a piece of essential gear you should pack for winter camping. Additionally, there's a specific method and some other items you'll need to make your space comfortable and ready for your night in the wilderness.
How to create your comfortable camping bed with an emergency blanket
As you pack your camping gear, add at least one emergency blanket for each member of the family. This will be the base of your bedding arrangement, and it will help you stay warm whether you're sleeping in a tent or in the open air. Be sure to put the reflective side up. The next layer will be a foam mat (like the ones you use in your home gym or your child's playroom that lock together) or a yoga mat. If you're sleeping with a sleeping bag and not using an air mattress, consider using one of the thicker yoga mats for a little extra cushion. Add another regular blanket on top of the cushions — this will be your bed unless you're adding an air mattress on top of that. Just add your sleeping bag, bed blankets, and pillows, and you're all set.
Why are these emergency blankets keeping you so warm? On the skin, emergency blankets are designed to keep your sweat from evaporating so you stay warm and to conserve body heat. Under your bedding, it will reflect the heat from the blankets and padding above, keeping everything warmer for a good night's sleep. If you're camping in the winter or on a mountain trek, consider having an extra emergency blanket for each person, as it's an emergency supply that could save your life.