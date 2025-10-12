How To Turn Takeout Sauce Cups With Lids Into Cute Hummingbird Feeders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Attracting more hummingbirds to your yard starts with nectar. In addition to providing plenty of this sweet liquid nutrition, make sure these pixie-like creatures can find it easily and feel safe from predators while consuming it. You can make hummingbirds flock to your yard with agapanthus and other nectar-rich flowers, or you can whip up some DIY hummingbird nectar and place it in homemade dispensers. Many types of hummingbird feeders are easy to build and cost very little. Creating a feeder from repurposed materials is ideal because it minimizes expenses while extending the life of objects that might otherwise end up in landfills. Next time you order a takeout meal, repurpose the plastic condiment containers into small feeders for your tiniest feathered friends.

For this project, you'll need at least one of these condiment containers as well as its lid. You'll also need a nail or knitting needle, a small paintbrush, and non-toxic paint in two colors famous for luring hummingbirds: red and yellow. A bottle of black paint will come in handy, too. The paint should be non-toxic so it won't harm the hummingbirds, and it must be able to withstand rainstorms and the sun's ultraviolet rays. Keff's 30-pack of non-toxic acrylic paints is one option suitable for outdoor use. It contains several shades of red and yellow, plus a bold black.