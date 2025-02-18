This Beautiful Flower Will Have Hummingbirds Flocking To Your Yard

The six species of flowers belonging to the genus agapanthus, originally native to southern Africa, are ideal for attracting hummingbirds to your yard. Despite being known by the common names African lily or the lily of the Nile, agapanthus is not a true lily, but shares some characteristics. Members of the agapanthus genus can be easily recognized by their vibrant colors, typically in shades of blue and purple. This perennial flower grows in hardiness zones 9 through 11, with the best results in gardens in the U.S. south with warmer climates similar to its native home. If you're looking for a stunning plant that will attract hummingbirds to your garden in summer, consider the graceful agapanthus.

Advertisement

You can recognize an agapanthus by the clumps of flowers growing together, suspended above the long, ribbon-like, green foliage. These one to two-inch, bell-shaped flowers easily capture the attention of wandering hummingbirds, who use their long beaks and tongues to siphon nectar out. Flowering varieties bloom in summer from June to July, but can take a few years to establish themselves before providing optimal blooms. Overall, if you have patience, agapanthus is an easy-to-grow and well-rounded flower. While you can rely on overripe fruit to have hummingbirds flocking to your yard, agapanthus is a pretty and less messy option.