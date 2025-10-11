How To DIY A Lawn Mower Shed For Extra Backyard Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe your garage can barely fit your vehicle, or perhaps it's already packed with too many other things. If you struggle to find adequate storage for all your tools, you might need to dream up a DIY solution. A basic lawn mower storage shed can be assembled quickly with the help of some tools and a little elbow grease. This customizable, compact shed sits out of sight behind your home, where you can also keep a DIY storage rack that'll keep your firewood dry. If you need extra space in your backyard to store your lawn mower during summer or over the winter, this shed is a practical option.

Instead of starting from square one, consider using YouTuber Woodshop Mike's plans. The shed sits on a concrete pad and is made out of sturdy wood posts. First, make sure you know how to choose a durable wood for your outdoor shed. Make sure you have enough wood, cut to the correct dimensions. You'll need sheathing for the outside of the shed, trim boards to create a durable exterior, and paint to add the finishing touch. You will also need screws, nails, caulk, and various saw tools. Completing this DIY project from start to finish requires a little know-how when it comes to cutting boards and creating frames. If you are a little new to this type of project, it's a great time to ask for help from a friend or find resources online or at your local library.